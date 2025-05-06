Bengaluru Man Praises Air France For Kannada Announcement On Flight: "Such A Warm Welcome"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Bengaluru traveller praised Air France for Kannada announcements. The flight from Paris to Bengaluru included Kannada alongside French, English. Sangam Manjunath expressed gratitude for recognizing a regional language.

A Bengaluru-based traveller was left pleasantly surprised after he heard in-flight announcements in Kannada, alongside French and English, on a flight from Paris to Bengaluru. In a post on X, Sangam Manjunath, who flew with Air France, expressed gratitude to the airline for recognising Kannada, one of India's oldest regional languages, and promoting diversity.

"I recently travelled with Air France (@airfrance) from Paris to Bengaluru! To my surprise, they made announcements in Kannada, French, and English when we boarded in Paris! Such a warm welcome before I reached home! Thank you, Air France, for recognising one of the oldest regional languages of the Indian Union and upholding diversity," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The post sparked a wider discussion on the use of languages in Indian aviation, highlighting varying perspectives on the matter. Some said that such a practice is ''pretty basic", while others called the tweet as 'virtue signalling."

One user wrote, "Awesome. Respect for the territory that they are flying to!" Another commented, "It is common sense to know international airlines do announcements in the specific regional language while touching down at that specific location in India."

A third said, "Air France was indeed very good in terms of service and food and respect for one of the oldest native languages in India."

A fourth added, "British Airlines also did when I travelled from Hyderabad to London. It's common. Nothing special to celebrate."