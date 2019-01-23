25 Trains Delayed After Delhi Witnesses Cloudy Morning

A fog cover delayed 25 trains heading to the cityby two to six hours.

It was a cold and cloudy morning in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, the Met said. At least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense fog in several parts of northern India.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with chances of light rain or thundershowers," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent. Visibility in Safdarjung area at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 100 metres, while in the Palam area the visibility at 7.30 am was recorded at 100 metres.

The city recorded 27.8 mm rain in last 24 hours.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality here continued to be 'moderate' as on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) being 99.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum was 12.5 around five notches above normal.

