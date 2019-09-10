24-Year-Old Man Choked To Death By Wife, Lover In Delhi

The man was choked to death with a nylon rope, the police said. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover in Delhi's Badli village, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that the man's body was found on the floor of his house .

During investigation, the police checked call detail records of his wife and found that she was having an affair. The police said that she was planning to run away with the man,

"The man had gone to sleep in his room with his wife and one-and-half-year-old daughter at around 12 am. At around 2.30 am, his wife's lover entered the house. Both of them strangled him using a nylon rope," Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Sharma said.

Police said the rope used to choke the man has been recovered as evidence.

