24-Year-Old DJ Dead After Truck Hits His Scooter In Delhi: Police

Police said there were no CCTV cameras at the location where the DJ was killed. (Representational)

A 24-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ) was killed after a truck allegedly hit his scooter while trying to overtake the two-wheeler in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The DJ, identified as Monu, a resident of Lal Bagh, was run over by the truck outside Mandi Gate on Monday night, they said, adding the police were informed about the incident at 10:40 pm.

The 24-year-old was hit by an unidentified truck, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggest the speeding truck was trying to overtake the scooter during which it hit the two-wheeler. The driver left the spot soon after the incident.

The DJ was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case was registered and the matter is being probed, he added.

Police said there are no CCTV cameras in or around the area where the incident took place. The truck has not been identified yet and efforts are to catch the accused, they said.

For more Delhi news, click here.