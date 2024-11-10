24% Deaths In Delhi Caused Due To Infectious, Parasitic Diseases: Report

21,000 people died in Delhi due to infectious and parasitic diseases in 2023. (Representational)

A Delhi government report has attributed nearly 24 per cent of the total about 89,000 deaths registered in the national capital in 2023 to infectious and parasitic diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, tuberculosis and hepatitis B, among others.

The Medical Certification of Cause of Deaths (MCCD) Report 2023, issued by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the Delhi government, said around 21,000 people died due to infectious and parasitic diseases out of a total of 88,628 institutional deaths.

The number of institutional deaths due to cancer and related diseases was recorded at 6,054 during 2023, which was almost 12 per cent more than the 5,409 registered in 2022.

The maximum number of institutional deaths among the infants were due to slow foetal growth, foetal malnutrition and immaturity (1,517), followed by pneumonia (1,373), septicaemia (1,109), and hypoxia, birth asphyxia and other respiratory conditions (704).

Age-wise, the maximum number of institutional deaths were reported in those aged around 45-64 years.

A total of 28,611 (32.28 per cent) men and women died in this category in 2023, followed by 26,096 (29.44 per cent) people aged 65 years and above, added the report.

