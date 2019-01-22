Delhi's Women Panel Seeks Action Over Death Of 21 Children In Hospital

The children had allegedly died due to non-availability of diphtheria vaccine. (Representational)

The Delhi Commission For Women has asked Delhi Police to begin criminal prosecution against state health department officials and hospital authorities over the death of 21 children last year at a government-run hospital in Delhi.

Twenty-one children had died last year at Delhi's Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital, allegedly due to non-availability of diphtheria vaccine.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal alleged that the deaths of the children were due to "criminal negligence and seemingly corrupt conduct" of North Municipal Corporation of Delhi authorities.

"...it may be the case that funds meant for upkeep and upgradation of the hospital were mismanaged," Ms Maliwal said in the notice.

Ms Maliwal demanded that an FIR be filed against the health department and hospital authorities and a proper investigation be undertaken in the matter.

She has asked Delhi Police to provide an action taken report in the matter by January 31.

The commission has also quoted a North MCD report that says the stock of anti-diphtheria vaccine was completely consumed by December 2, 2017, and till September 22, 2018-- for over nine months-- there was not even a single dose of anti-diphtheria serum available in the hospital.

"There was no ICU or high dependency facilities for sick patients. Antiarrhythmic drugs were not available. Tracheostomy facilities and operation theatre services were not available. Ambulance, X-Ray and laboratory services were not available," the DCW said.