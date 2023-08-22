'What Are BJP, Delhi Police Hiding?' AAP Minister On Teen's Alleged Rape

Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned why his colleague was stopped from meeting the teen (File)

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday came down heavily on the Delhi Police for not allowing the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, to meet the teen who was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assaults by a senior government official.

The girl is currently under treatment at a city hospital, where Ms Maliwal had gone last night to meet her.

Labelling the city police as "coercive" for not letting the DCW chief meet the girl, the minister questioned if the police and the BJP are hiding something in connection with the case.

Swati Maliwal sat outside the hospital on Monday late night, after being stopped from meeting the teen by the Delhi Police.

"It's unfortunate that Delhi Police is not letting the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) meet the girl. What is it that the BJP and the Delhi Police are trying to hide? Are they involved in a larger conspiracy? Is there some kind of collusion? Did Delhi Police not arrest him (the accused government official) because of pressure from them (the BJP)? What is the reason for not letting Swati Maliwal meet her?" Mr Bhardwaj asked.

In the face of Opposition fury after the alleged sexual assault on the teen came to light on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the accused official be placed on suspension, pending investigation.

"Any government official arrested under such grave charges has to be suspended. They have to remain suspended till the investigation is complete. We will provide the best legal assistance to ensure that the accused is brought to justice," Mr Bhardwaj added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Swati Maliwal accused the Delhi Police of 'hooliganism' and questioned why she wasn't allowed to meet the girl or her family when the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson met her mother.

"Delhi Police is indulging in hooliganism. They are neither allowing me to meet the girl nor her mother. I can't understand what is Delhi Police trying to hide from me. I am told that the NCPCR chairperson was allowed to meet the girl's mother. When the NCPCR chairperson can meet the mother, why can't the DCW chief?" Ms Maliwal asked.

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested the government official for the alleged sexual assault on the teen. His wife has also been arrested.

It was alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted for several months and she subsequently conceived.