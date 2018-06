The police said that teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death with an ice pick by a stranger after the two got into a scuffle.Sufiyan, a resident of Seelampur, sustained a piercing injury in his heart during a fight with a stranger in Jafarabad Pulia area of East Delhi on Monday night, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Atul Kumar Thakur. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said, adding that teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.