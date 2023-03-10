23 Surgical Blades, SIM Card Recovered From Delhi's Tihar Jail Inmate

Police recovered a packet containing 23 surgical blades and other items in Delhi's Tihar jail

As many as 23 surgical blades, drugs, smartphones and a SIM card were recovered from an inmate in Tihar jail, prison officials said on Friday.

On noticing some suspicious movement of some inmates on Thursday around 6.40 am, the staff of Central Jail number 3, Tihar intercepted them and carried out checking, a senior official said.

They recovered a packet containing 23 surgical blades, drugs, two smartphones and a SIM card among other things were recovered from the possession of one inmate, officials said.

It was revealed that the packet was thrown inside the jail over the walls of an adjoining prison. The inmate who threw the packet has been identified, they said.

The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation, they said.

