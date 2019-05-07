22-Year-Old Man Killed By Speeding Bus In Delhi's Janakpuri

The police are trying to arrest the accused driver (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was killed on Monday after a speeding RTV bus allegedly hit him from behind in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, the police said.

The person identified as Sonu, was a resident of the Dabri extension area, they said.

According to a senior police officer, the accident took place at around 11 am on Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area and the victim died on the spot.

A postmortem was conducted at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and the body handed over to the family, the police said.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and police are trying to arrest the accused driver, they added.

