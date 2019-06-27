21-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool In Delhi, Matter Being Probed

21-year-old boy drowns in a swimming pool in Delhi. (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old boy died in a swimming pool in Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi.

Delhi Police received the information on Wednesday from Fortis Hospital located in Shalimar Bagh that a boy named Parth had died due to drowning in a swimming pool.

The police have registered a case of death caused by negligence and are investigating the matter.



