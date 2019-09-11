2-Year-Old Dies After Doorpost Falls On Her In South Delhi

The incident took place in E block of Chittaranjan Park. (Representational)

A two-year-old girl died on Wednesday after a wooden doorpost fell on her while she was playing in Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi, police said.

The incident took place in E block of Chittaranjan Park.

"Two girls were playing in the area when a wooden doorpost fell and landed on one of the girls. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Thakur said.

A case has been registered, Mr Thakur added.

Further details are awaited.

