2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Drowning In Swimming Pool In Delhi: Cops

The boy was admitted to AIIMS, where he died during treatment on Thursday. (Representational)

A two-year-old boy died allegedly after drowning in a swimming pool in south Delhi's Gadaipur area, police said on Friday.

The police received information around 7.50 pm on Wednesday that Divyansh was admitted to AIIMS after he drowned in the swimming pool, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in the pool of a house at farm number 10 in Gadaipur where the boy's father Sandeep has been working as a caretaker for the last four to five months, according to the officer.

Sandeep resided with his family in the same house, the officer said.

He started looking for his son when he found him missing on Wednesday morning. He later found Divyansh in the swimming pool, the officer said.

Sandeep admitted his son to AIIMS, where he died during treatment on Thursday. A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police added.

