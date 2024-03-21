2 Workers Dead, 1 Critical After Building Collapses In Delhi

Legal action will be taken in the matter, the official said.

A two-storey building on Thursday collapsed in Kabir Nagar's Welcome area, killing two and critically injuring one person, an official said. As per officials, the local authorities received a distress call at approximately 02:16 am about the building collapse.

The first floor of the building was vacant at the time of the incident, while the ground floor was being used for jeans cutting, the official said.

#WATCH | Delhi: At around 2:16 am, a call was received regarding the collapse of a two-storey, old construction building in Kabir Nagar, Welcome. Two workers Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20) were declared dead at GTB Hospital while another worker Rehan (22) is critical and is being… pic.twitter.com/2Zjw6WmgMo — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Three workers were trapped under the debris. Despite the swift response from the rescue teams, two of the workers were declared dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Arshad, 30, and Tauhid, 20. The third worker, Rehan, 22, was critically injured in the incident. He is currently under treatment at GTB Hospital, North East DCP Joy Tirkey said.

The owner of the building has been identified as Shahid. Efforts are currently underway to locate him. Legal action will be taken in the matter, the official said.

Further investigation is ongoing.

