Warning Against School Sports, Marathon As Delhi Pollution Triggers Alarm

"Dear Parents, please note that due to high pollution levels/unfavourable weather conditions in Delhi, morning sports practice has been suspended for a few days," Sanskriti School told parents. The Shri Ram School also issued a similar notice.
Listing seven measures it deems necessary to tackle the crisis, the IMA said in a statement, "This situation cannot be allowed to continue like this. Immediate emergency measures are needed."
Declaring a health emergency in Delhi and surrounding areas, suspending outdoor activities in schools when AQI crosses 250 and closing them altogether when it exceeds 450 were among the steps.
"Permissions for sporting events like cricket matches, football matches, marathons etc should not be given when AQI levels are high," it added.
Last month, the Supreme Court had banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi, which already ranks among the world's most polluted cities, ahead of Diwali. Though reports said air quality was better than last year, pollution levels in the capital hit 18 times the healthy limit a night after the festival as many dodged the ban.
Residents complained of eyes watering and aggravated coughs as levels of PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter that reaches deep into the lungs, rose alarmingly.
India tops deaths from pollution globally, according to The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health, with 25 lakh Indians dying early in 2015 because of pollution.
The health ministry's data shows that respiratory issues killed about 10 people per day in the year ended March 2017 in the National Capital Region.
