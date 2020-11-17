2 Suspected Jaish Terrorists Arrested In Delhi, Terror Plot Busted: Cops

The two suspected Jaish terrorists were arrested last night.

A major terror plot was busted with the arrest of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Delhi last night, police said, adding that the two men are from Jammu and Kashmir.

The two men were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan at around 10 pm. "On the basis of the information received, a trap was laid near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, and two suspected terrorists, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested around 10.15 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said in a statement.

Abdul Latif Mir (22), a resident of Doru village in J&K's Baramulla district and Mohd. Ashraf Khatana (20), a resident of Hat Mulla village of Kupwara district, have been arrested.

Two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges have been recovered from them, the police officer said.

In August, a suspected ISIS terrorist, armed with explosives and a weapon, was arrested in Delhi after a brief shootout.

Identified as Mustakeem Khan (alias Abu Yusuf), he had been plotting a "lone wolf attack", police had said.

"One ISIS operative was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Delhi Police Special Cell had said at that time.

The arrest had prompted a high alert in the national capital and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

In another similar case, an ophthalmologist from a medical college in Bengaluru was also arrested in August by the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged links to ISIS operatives.