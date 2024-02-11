2 Minors Killed After Their Scooters Crashes Into Divider In Delhi: Cops

The accident took place on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said (Representational)

Two minors were killed and another suffered serious injuries when their scooter rammed into a road divider near Kabutar market in north Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to the police, they got a PCR call regarding the accident at 1.55 am on Sunday.

"A team was dispatched to the spot and on reaching there, one scooter was found near Kabutar Market at lower Subhas Marg. The team got to know that three juveniles were injured who were rushed to hospital," a senior police officer said.

The officer said they got information from the hospital that two juveniles were declared dead on arrival, while another suffered serious injuries.

Police said the condition of the injured was critical and the bodies have been handed over to their family members after autopsy.

"On local inquiry, it was revealed that the scooter which collided with the divider was being driven recklessly at a high speed. When we checked the registration number of the scooter, we found that the scooter was stolen from Laxmi Nagar area in August last year," the officer said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, the police officer added.

