2 Men Shot Dead By Unidentified Persons In Delhi: Cops

Two men were allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons in northeast Delhi's Pratap Nagar on Friday evening, police said.

An information about the shooting was received around 7.15 pm at the Harsh Vihar Police Station.

A police team rushed to C-Block, Pratap Nagar, where it was learnt that two men were rushed to the GTB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Sudhir alias Bunty, 35, and Radhey Prajapati, 30, succumbed to their injuries during treatment, an officer said.

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (Murder) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with provisions of the Arms Act.

"Forensic teams are processing the scene of crime and collecting evidence. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the accused," the officer added.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

