2 Men On Motorbike Allegedly Shoot Delhi Businessman Dead After Fight

Cops were looking for CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused. (File)

A 44-year-old businessman was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified people on a motorbike after a fight broke out between them in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The dead man was identified as Rajul Gupta, a resident of Jyoti Nagar, they said.

According to police, a fight happened between Rajul Gupta and the two men on the motorbike.

Rajul Gupta suffered a gun shot injury over his left shoulder and was taken to Shanti Mukund hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Ved Prakash Surya said.

A case was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, he said, adding that police were also looking for CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, the police said, adding that they were probing all angles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.