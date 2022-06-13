2 Killed, 3 Injured In Car Accident In Delhi: Police

The police ruled out the possibility of liquor as a cause of the accident.

Two people died and three were injured in a car accident in Swaroop Nagar, informed police on Sunday.

The accident happened in the early morning hours at around 5.00 am when a car hit a parked truck.

"On Sunday morning at about 5 AM an accident occurred at Libas Pur fly over between a car and a truck. Five friends were travelling in the car who were returning back from Murthal after having food," said police.

The police ruled out the possibility of liquor as a cause of the accident.

The victims were identified as Sachin Sapra and Ram Kumar.

The three injured in the accident have been hospitalised and undergoing treatment.

