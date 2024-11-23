2 Delhi Police Woman Constable Reunites 104 Missing Children With Families

Despite several challenges of lack of proper information, the duo successfully tracked down the children.

Showing up the humanitarian side of Delhi police two of its women head constables in exemplary work reunited 104 missing children with their families in nine months.

Head constables, Seema Devi and Suman Hooda from Delhi police posted with the anti-human trafficking unit in the outer north district shared their experience and hurdles they faced during the operation.

"Our team in the nine months have reunited 104 missing children with their families...we are happy after doing this...I am a mother and I can understand the pain of the parents whose children went missing, therefore we were more interested in finding the m missing children...," said Seema Devi while speaking to ANI.

When asked how she got expertise for tracing the missing children or the motivation, Seema Devi said, "It was normal posting as part of the job but later I started liking it and now I feel like I have been made for this only."

Another Head Constable Suman Hooda, said, "Finding young children is a tough work as compared to finding adult children as they have no details of their families...We are going to continue this work. Our target is to reach 200 and more, in a year...

"It's gets very tough to leave your own child at home, but they also understand that their mother will return back," said Hooda on how she manages her home being a mother herself.

Despite several challenges like lack of proper information, no photographs, language barriers, and unfamiliar locations, the duo successfully tracked down the children and reunited them with their families.

