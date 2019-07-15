2 Arrested, Juvenile Apprehended For Robbing Elderly Woman In Delhi

The accused had robbed the woman in the afternoon when she was alone at home (Representational)

Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing an elderly woman by threatening her with a dagger and a countrymade pistol in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, the police said today.

The juvenile was apprehended on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and Lakshay Sharma (22) and Shahid (22) were arrested subsequently, they said.

The accused had robbed Suman Aggrwal (65) on the afternoon of July 9 when she was alone at home, senior police official Vijayanta Arya said.

They entered the residence of the Aggrwals on finding the door open and robbed the victim of Rs 2,500 cash after threatening her, Mr Arya said.

The victim stays with her husband on the ground floor of her house, while her son and daughter-in-law stay on the first floor. A case was registered following the incident, the officer said.

The police official said the accused were identified using footage from a CCTV camera in the colony. All three of them are residents of Nangloi, he added.

Two daggers, a countrymade pistol and the robbed cash has been recovered from them, the police said.

