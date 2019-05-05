Two Arrested For Robbing Mumbai Jeweller Of Over Rs 1 Crore

The complaint mentioned that items worth Rs 85.63 lakh were stolen (Representational)

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing cash and ornaments worth over Rs one crore from a jewellery shop in Mahim.

According to police, the accused, one of whom was an employee of the jewellery shop, tied the owner and assaulted him before fleeing with cash, jewellery, a mobile phone and licensed revolver of the victim.

The Crime Branch's Unit V, acting on a tip-off, picked up Rana Purohit and Pukhraj Bhil from Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, said an official.

While the complaint mentioned that items worth Rs 85.63 lakh were stolen, the official said recovery from the two accused has been to the tune of Rs 1.90 crore.

Rana and Bhil have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections and other relevant provisions, he said.

They have been remanded in police custody till May 9.

