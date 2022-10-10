2 Arrested In Delhi With More Than 2,600kg Of Illegal Firecrackers

Police seized illegal firecrackers from Delhi's Mandoli Industrial Area

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two men and seized 2,625kg of illegal firecrackers from their possession, which were to be sold during the upcoming festival season, officials said today.

Mukul Jain, 24, and his nephew Tushar Jain, 19, were arrested from Mandoli Industrial Area.

Police said that Mukul, a resident of Shahdara, has been in firecracker trade since 2018, while Tushar has been working with Mukul since 2020 and used to get paid Rs 12,000 a month.

The arrests came after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee issued directions to completely ban the manufacture, storage, sale and delivery through online marketing platforms, and bursting of all types of crackers in Delhi until January 1, 2023, a senior police officer said.

Based on inputs, the team conducted raids in Mandoli Industrial Area, Phase-II, where they found cartons containing illegal firecrackers being unloaded from a truck.

A total of 145 cartons containing 2,625kg of firecrackers were recovered from the spot.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the warehouse belonged to Mukul. His relative Tushar was appointed there as a caretaker, said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

"During interrogation, the duo revealed that they had procured firecrackers from distributors inKarnal (Haryana) and Sangrur (Punjab)."

The senior police officer added: "The distributors had procured the firecracker from factories at Shivakashi in Tamil Nadu. These were to be sold in Delhi NCR [National Capital Region] during the upcoming festival season.

