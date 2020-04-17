2 Arrested For Allegedly Transporting Liquor In Ambulance In Delhi: Police

The accused bought the liquor from Bahadurgarh and gave direction to supply them to bootleggers: Cops

Two men were arrested in west Delhi's Chhawla area on Thursday for allegedly transporting liquor in an ambulance amid the lockdown, police said.

The accused have been identified as Harish Lohia (34) and Devender (40), both residents of Vasant Vihar, they said.

The police seized 25 cartons of illicit liquor and the ambulance, a senior official said.

On Thursday, police got a tip-off that an ambulance, bearing Haryana registration number, would be travelling towards Qutab Vihar area with illicit liquor, police said.

"A trap was laid and the ambulance was stopped. The accused were arrested around 9.30 am," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused were hired by a person named Jai Singh, who is the actual driver of the ambulance. The duo were given Rs 2,000 each to transport the liquor, he said.

Jai Singh bought the liquor from Bahadurgarh and directed the duo to supply them to bootleggers, Alphonse said.

Singh was hired by the owner of the ambulance two months ago, they added.