2 Arrested For Allegedly Transporting Liquor In Ambulance In Delhi: Police

The police seized 25 cartons of illicit liquor and the ambulance, a senior official said.

2 Arrested For Allegedly Transporting Liquor In Ambulance In Delhi: Police

The accused bought the liquor from Bahadurgarh and gave direction to supply them to bootleggers: Cops

New Delhi:

Two men were arrested in west Delhi's Chhawla area on Thursday for allegedly transporting liquor in an ambulance amid the lockdown, police said.

The accused have been identified as Harish Lohia (34) and Devender (40), both residents of Vasant Vihar, they said.

The police seized 25 cartons of illicit liquor and the ambulance, a senior official said.

On Thursday, police got a tip-off that an ambulance, bearing Haryana registration number, would be travelling towards Qutab Vihar area with illicit liquor, police said.

"A trap was laid and the ambulance was stopped. The accused were arrested around 9.30 am," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused were hired by a person named Jai Singh, who is the actual driver of the ambulance. The duo were given Rs 2,000 each to transport the liquor, he said.

Jai Singh bought the liquor from Bahadurgarh and directed the duo to supply them to bootleggers, Alphonse said.

Singh was hired by the owner of the ambulance two months ago, they added.

Comments
two arrestedLiquor in AmbulanceDelhi
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com