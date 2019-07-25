2 Arrested For Allegedly Duping Aspiring Cricketers

Further investigation is in progress. (Representational)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly taking money from aspiring cricketers on the promise of getting them included into Ranji teams.

Ravi Dalal, who worked as a cricket coach at an academy in Pitampura and Haris Jamal, a part-time coach at a Delhi school, were arrested and remanded to police custody on the basis of a complaint by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Anshuman Upadhyay, Integrity Manager, BCCI in his complaint said that some persons were cheating young cricketers on the pretext of getting them selected in Ranji Trophy and other tournaments.

Delhi Police Crime Branch registered a First Information Report against the coaches under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B on March 3 for allegedly demanding money from players for selection in U19 and U23 matches of the Ranji Trophy. The players alleged that they paid the amount but did not get selected in the team.

The complaints of two young cricketers- Kanishk Gaur and Shivam - were annexed along with the letter of BCCI. Kanishk Gaur alleged that he was cheated of Rs 11 lakhs, which he paid for a chance to be a guest player, but said he was given opportunity only for two matches in the U19 category from another state.

Shivam said he had also paid Rs 4 lakh but was not given an opportunity in the U23 category. Further investigation is in progress.

During an investigation the accused Ravi Dalal, a coach at an acadamy in Pitampura in Delhi, who had taken money from Kanishk Gaur and given it to another accused Haris Jamal, a part-time coach with a school in Delhi, who too has been arrested and taken on police remand.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.