2.4 Lakhs Migrants Sent Back From Delhi In 196 Special Trains: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said that 2,41,000 stranded migrant workers in the national capital have been sent back.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that 2,41,000 stranded migrant workers in the national capital have been sent back to their home towns through 196 special trains since May 7.

"If someone is in Delhi then we consider him/her as a Delhi citizen. Still, many people wanted to go back to their home towns as they had to look after their families or their land," said Mr Sisodia.

"Since May 7, till yesterday, 241000 people have been sent back to their home towns through 196 trains from the national capital," he added.

Further, he pointed out that the majority of migrant - a total of 1,25,711 workers - sent back in special trains are residents of Bihar.

While 96,610 persons have been sent back to Uttar Pradesh.

"More than 3,000 people have been sent back to Jharkhand and more than 3,500 persons have been sent back to West Bengal," he said.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has looked into the matter of how many people of which area want to go back home and whether arrangements for their train have been made or not," said Mr Sisodia.

Whenever a train departs from Delhi, the labourers are being checked for their temperature and other symptoms in a nearby school, and a list of asymptomatic patients is prepared, he said further.

"The chief minister is trying to ensure that nobody faces any amount of difficulty during this time. If you apply on the website, your turn will come soon. We appeal to them that you (migrant labourers) do not have to go on foot. The Delhi Government will send you back home free of cost," Mr Sisodia appealed.

Indian Railways started Shramik Special trains from May 1 amid the lockdown to send the migrant labourers back home.

From May 12, fifteen pairs of special trains are also being operated for general passengers from different cities of the country. Railways plans to run 100 pairs of special trains from June 1.

The lockdown has been extended in the fourth phase up to May 31.