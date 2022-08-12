2,000 Cartridges Recovered In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day, 6 Arrested

About 2,000 live cartridges were recovered from their possession (File)

Six people were arrested for their alleged involvement in smuggling of arms and ammunition in Delhi ahead of Independence Day, officials said today.



A huge quantity of ammunition, including 2,000 live cartridges, was recovered from their possession.

The accused were arrested from Anand Vihar in the national capital with two bags of cartridges.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.

Security has been tightened across the national capital as India gears up for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Police have also intensified patrolling and vehicle checks.

Tight security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi, including Metro stations, railway stations, airports and markets, police said.

Hotels, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and a verification drive of tenants and servants is being carried out, officials added.

"On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and foolproof security arrangements for the day," Special commissioner of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.