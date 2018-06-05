19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Jumps Off 8th Floor In Delhi Parnav Mehandirata had jumped from the building. His body was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground just beneath the balcony of his residence on the eighth floor, the officer said.

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said no foul play is found or suspected by anyone. (Representational) New Delhi: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant today allegedly committed suicide by jumping from 8th floor of a building in Dwarka Sector 12, hours after result of the medical entrance examination was announced.



Police received information around 5.15 pm about the alleged suicide at Sunny Valley CGHS Society, sector 12 of Dwarka, a senior police officer said.



Parnav Mehandirata had jumped from the building. His body was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground just beneath the balcony of his residence on the eighth floor, the officer said.



"Further Enquiry revealed that deceased was appearing in the NEET exam for the last two years after passing class 12 in year 2016. Today, the result of NEET was declared in noon and he had failed to qualify the exam," he said.



A suicide note was found in his room which mentioned he had lied about NEET result to his parents, he said.



A dupatta with a knot tied for hanging was also found on the bed in his room, he said.



No foul play is found or suspected by anyone. Inquest proceedings is being carried out to ascertain circumstances of death, the officer added.



