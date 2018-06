Police said the accused had fled from the spot and was arrested yesterday (Representational)

A minor girl was raped allegedly by a friend in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said yesterday.

The girl, who is 17-and-a-half-year-old, was allegedly raped by her friend a couple of days ago. The accused had fled from the spot and was arrested yesterday, the police said.

They are from Siliguri in West Bengal and the accused was staying as a guest at the victim's house, the police added.