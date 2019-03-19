17-Year-Old Girl Gangraped In UP's Muzzafarnagar, All Accused Arrested

Three accused were arrested earlier, the police had said. (Representational)

Two persons who were among the five men accused of raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have been arrested, the police said Tuesday.

The teenager was allegedly raped by five youths at Phulat village in Khatauli administrative area on Sunday and recorded a video of the incident, a police officer had said.

A case has been registered and three accused were arrested earlier, the police had said.

For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.