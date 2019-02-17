17-Year-Old Boy Shot At For Eating Eggs Outside Jewellery Shop In Delhi

The shop owner objected to the Manish and others eating eggs and later called some persons who shot the boy.

Delhi | | Updated: February 17, 2019 03:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
17-Year-Old Boy Shot At For Eating Eggs Outside Jewellery Shop In Delhi

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.


New Delhi: 

A 17-year-old boy was shot at for allegedly eating eggs with his friends in front of a jewellery shop in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said.

The boy, Manish, was eating eggs with his friends in front of the shop which is owned by one Umesh Verma. The shop owner objected to the Manish and others eating eggs and later called some persons who shot the boy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Manish was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital with one entry and exit wound in his chest, he said.

His condition is stated to be stable now, he added.

A case was registered and Mr Verma was arrested. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Boy Shot At For Eating EggsEating Eggs Outside Jewellery ShopJewellery Shop In Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaPulwama AttackAmarinder SinghPM ModiPakistanSatya Pal MalikJaish-e-MohammadLive TVArun JaitleyEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSoldierCRPF Terrorist AttackDelhi WeatherWeatherXUV300 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................