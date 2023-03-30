17 Flights Diverted From Delhi Airport Due To Strong Winds, Rain

As many as 17 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.

These flights were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur and Dehradun, an airport official said.

Thunderstorms with light rains hit parts of the national capital.

The official said that out of the 17 flights diverted from the Delhi airport, 8 flights each were diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur while one was diverted to Dehradun.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)