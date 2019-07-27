16-Year-Old, Caught Stealing, Beaten To Death In Delhi: Police

Police have arrested 6 people in connection to the case (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death after he was caught stealing in a house in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Thursday night when the boy entered the house in Adarsh Nagar area to commit burglary.

He was caught red-handed by owners of the house and neighbours, who allegedly thrashed him brutally, police said.

The victim, who was also from the same area, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed during the treatment, they said.

A case has been registered and six people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, adding that further details are awaited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.