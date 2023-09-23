16-Year-Old Boy Kicked, Punched By 4 Teachers In Delhi School, Case Filed

Further details into the matter are awaited, said police. (Representational)

A 16-year-old student was hospitalized after he was allegedly assaulted by four school teachers in the Yamuna Vihar area of Delhi, officials said. According to police, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the four teachers by the boy's mother in the incident.

"The victim's mother Kavita revealed that on September 15, her son had gone to the Delhi Government school in Yamuna Vihar like every other day, when he was brutally beaten for looking out of the window by a school teacher," police said

The woman said that despite her apologising to his teacher he was thrown out of the classroom, said police.

"In the fourth period, however, the 16-year-old was summoned by the same teacher again and brutally kicked, punched and elbowed by three other teachers of the school," the woman's complaint read.

The four teachers also threatened the boy with consequences if he complained about the incident.

The boy narrated the incident to his mother and refused to go to school. According to his mother the boy suffered severe pain and swelling in the chest, after which he was admitted to hospital.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered in the case.

Further details into the matter are awaited, said police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

