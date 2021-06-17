158 New Covid Cases In Delhi, Lowest Positivity Rate Since February 16

The positivity rate in Delhi was 0.17 per cent on February 16. (File)

The national capital recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities on Thursday while the positivity rate dropped to 0.2 per cent, the lowest since February 16, according to a health department bulletin.

The positivity rate in Delhi was 0.17 per cent on February 16.

With 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death count in the region stood at 24,886. Delhi last witnessed 10 Covid deaths on April 3.

There are 2,554 active COVID-19 cases in the city, the lowest since March 16. As many as 733 patients are in home isolation. There were 2,488 active cases on March 16.

The recovery rate stood at 98.08 per cent. The last time the recovery rate was at 98.08 per cent was on February 28.

Delhi's COVID-19 caseload stands at 14,31,868 while the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent. Over 14.04 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, according to the latest bulletin.

A total of 77,542 tests, including 55,564 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, 343 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The number of containment zones in the city currently stands at 5,799.

On April 20, Delhi had recorded 28,395 cases, the highest daily rise since the beginning of the pandemic last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

At 448, the national capital had recorded the highest daily death count on May 3.

With the positivity rate remaining below 1 per cent for two weeks, the Delhi government had on Sunday announced the partial lifting of curbs on restaurants and weekly markets from Monday.

While restaurants can open at 50 per cent capacity, one weekly market per municipal zone is allowed.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, yoga institutes, swimming pools, auditoriums, banquet halls, amusement and water parks, and public parks and gardens will continue to be closed till 5 am on June 21, according to an order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority.