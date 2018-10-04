14-Year-Old Shot In Delhi, 2 Arrested

The boy was shot in his lower abdomen and was rushed to a hospital.

A 14-year-old was shot in New Delhi on Thursday when he was on way to a bank to deposit cash with his father. The child is out of danger and two men involved in the incident have been arrested, police said.

At around 2 pm the duo, residents of Delhi's Rohini area, were on their way to a bank to deposit Rs 3.5 lakh when two bike-borne men opened fire at the boy and attacked the father by throwing chilly powder in his eyes, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.

The boy was shot in his lower abdomen and was rushed to a hospital. He is out of danger now, he said.

The two accused -- Somveer (29) and Vikas (27) -- are from Haryana's Dadri and Sampla, respectively. A local pistol has been recovered from their possession, police said.