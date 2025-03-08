1 Dead, Another Injured In Bull Attack In Delhi: Cops

A 67-year-old man died after being attacked by a bull while another person got injured in the incident that happened outernorth Delhi's Alipur area on Friday, police said.

The police said they received a PCR call reporting the incident around 6.30 am Ashok Kumar, a security guard at a godown in Nehru Enclave, had just finished his night shift and was on his way home when the fatal attack occurred behind Sai Baba Mandir on Alipur-Budhpur Road, a senior official said.

Another person, identified as Ram Lakhan (60) was also attacked by the bull, he said.

"He sustained minor injuries but managed to escape without severe harm. Ram Lakhan provided a statement to the police, explaining that the bull had turned on him after attacking Kumar," the official added.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials were called to the spot and the bull was captured, he said, adding that a case has been registered at Alipur Police Station.

The body has been shifted to BJRM Hospital for further examination, he said.

