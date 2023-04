Delhi reported one COVID-19 death. (File)

Delhi logged 1,149 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

The national capital reported one COVID-19 death, according to the bulletin.

It, however, added COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)