Woman Tied To Tree, Beaten, Her Clothes Torn Off: Jharkhand Cops

A 26-year-old woman was thrashed and tied to a tree in a semi-naked condition in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Thursday. The woman was rescued by police on Thursday morning and was admitted to a local hospital.

Four people allegedly involved in the crime have been arrested, the police said.

The incident happened in a village under the Saria police station area, about 170 km from the state capital Ranchi, around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Bagodar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naushad Alam told PTI said, "Initial investigation suggests that the woman had an illicit relationship with a man. The man along with three other family members carried out the crime on Wednesday night.

All four have been arrested and they are being sent to jail." The woman told police that she received a call asking her to come out of her house. As she came out, two motorcycle-borne youths were there.

They allegedly forcefully took her to a deserted place where she was thrashed, her clothes were torn off and she was tied to a tree, the victim told police.

