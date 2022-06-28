Woman, Son-In-Law Die By Suicide In Rajashtan Over Love Affair: Cops

The victims were identified as Dariya (38) and Hotaram Bhil (25), the police said. (Representational)

A woman and her son-in-law who were allegedly in a love affair died by suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Dariya (38) and Hotaram Bhil (25).

They both had left the house on Monday without informing anyone, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital, Station House Officer (Barmer) Parvat Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)