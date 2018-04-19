Woman Raped By Five Men In Jharkhand The accused threatened the woman with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The 5 had raped her on the night of April 13, she said in her police complaint. (Representational) Ramgarh, Jharkhand: A woman has lodged a complaint that she was raped by a man she had met on social media and his four friends in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said today.



The five had raped her on the night of April 13, she said in her police complaint lodged yesterday.



Ramgarh SDPO Radha Prem Kishore said the woman, a resident of Gola block of Ramgarh district, alleged that she had met a man on social media and they used to talk on phone.



He had asked her to meet at Gola on April 13 and she agreed. After they met, he had taken her to a village under Mahuatand police station of Bokaro district where he and his four friends raped her, the woman claimed.



The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone, she said.



The woman has been sent to government hospital in Ramgarh for medical test, the SDPO said adding that a hunt has been launched to arrest the five.







