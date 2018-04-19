Woman Raped By Five Men In Jharkhand

The five had raped her on the night of April 13, she said in her police complaint lodged yesterday.
Ramgarh SDPO Radha Prem Kishore said the woman, a resident of Gola block of Ramgarh district, alleged that she had met a man on social media and they used to talk on phone.
He had asked her to meet at Gola on April 13 and she agreed. After they met, he had taken her to a village under Mahuatand police station of Bokaro district where he and his four friends raped her, the woman claimed.
The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone, she said.
