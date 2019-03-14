Woman Kills Self After Harassment Over Dowry, Demand For Male Child: Cops

Police said she had told her parents about their harassment. (FILE PHOTO)

A 25-year-old woman in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide after her husband and in-laws harassed her over dowry and her giving birth to two girls, police said on Thursday.

Surekha got married to Sharad Desale, a resident of Maharashtra's Khinavali village, in May 2016. Her in-laws allegedly harassed her for dowry since the marriage.

She gave birth to her first daughter in 2017 and the second girl earlier this year. Her in-laws allegedly also harassed her over her giving birth to two daughters.

Police said she had told her parents about their harassment.

Last Saturday, the woman's in-laws called up her parents saying she was missing. Later that night, her body was found in a well, police said.

Based on a complaint by her brother, the police on Wednesday charged her husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law under IPC Sections 304-B, (dowry death) 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498-A (cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), police said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far. A probe is underway.