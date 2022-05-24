Woman Killed, Husband Missing In Tiger Attack In Maharashtra's Chandrapur

The incident took place when the woman was plucking tundu leaves with her husband. (Representational)

A 55-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on today, while her husband is missing after the attack, a forest department official said.

The incident took place in compartment 34 of Nagbhid Range, said Chief Conservation of Forests (Chandrapur Circle) Prakash Lonkar.

"Meena Jambulkar was killed when she was plucking tendu leaves with her husband Vikas, who is missing since the tiger attack. We had mounted a search for him but had to call it off after dusk. They are residents of Kewada village in Chemur tehsil," he informed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)