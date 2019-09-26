Woman Jumps Off Moving Train Fearing Her Child Was Kidnapped

The woman was admitted to a local hospital at Farakka in Murshidabad (Representational)

A woman was injured after she jumped off a running express train at New Farakka station to catch a thief, fearing that he had stolen her one-year-old child, an Eastern Railway official said.

It was, however, found that the child was sleeping on a berth of the Brahmaputra Mail and was unharmed, the official at New Farakka station said.

The child's mother was admitted to a local hospital at Farakka in Murshidabad district.

The woman's husband, who was accompanying his family to their native place in Bihar, alleged that no security personnel or attendants were present in the train's compartment when the incident happened.

He claimed that a thief had entered the compartment and tried to steal materials belonging to the passengers, most of whom were sleeping. Noticing the man slipping out of the compartment with something wrapped in a towel, the woman, suspecting that he was stealing her child, ran after him.

As he got off the running train at the station, the woman also jumped after him.

An alarm was raised immediately and the train was stopped, the official added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.