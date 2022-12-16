Woman, Her 2 Children Killed After Boat Capsizes In Assam: Cops

Their bodies were recovered by authorities with the help of locals, cops said. (Representational)

A woman and her two minor children drowned when a boat carrying seven people capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam's Morigaon district on Friday, a police officer said.

The country boat, in which the victims were travelling, overturned after colliding with another engine-driven boat at Hamu Chapori in the Laharighat area of the district.

"All passengers of the country boat fell into the river under the impact of the collision. Three of them drowned, while four others managed to swim to safety," the officer said.

The victims have been identified as Bimla Khatun, her son Jinnahtul Islam, and her daughter Istara Khatun.

Their bodies were recovered by district authorities with the help of locals, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)