Woman Hangs Self After Neighbours Beat Her, 10 People Charged: Police

The accused, including three married couples, had allegedly beaten up the woman a few days ago. (FILE)

Ten persons, all residents of the same building in Maharashtra's Palghar, have been charged for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old woman in Nalasopara.

Madhuri Omprakash Sharma, the dead woman, lived in the same building -- Jivdani Niwas -- as the accused.

The accused, which includes three married couples, had allegedly beaten up Madhuri Sharma a few days ago.

The woman allegedly hanged herself at her house on February 17.

Her husband alleged that she committed suicide as she felt extremely humiliated after the neighbours beat her, a police spokesperson said.

The accused used to pick up quarrels with her over petty things such as drawing of water, he said.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered under IPC section 306 against the ten accused on Wednesday, he said, adding that nobody has been arrested yet.