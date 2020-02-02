Woman, Four Daughters Found Dead In UP's Fatehpur: Police

Further investigations are underway, the police said. (Representational)

Five members of a family -- a woman and her four daughters -- were found dead in a house in Shantipur area of Fatehpur.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the five had consumed poison, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rakesh Kumar.

"We received information from neighbours that there was a strange smell coming from the house of a person named Rambharose. We entered the house after breaking the door and found five bodies lying there. We have seized poison (sulfas) from the house," Mr Kumar said.

"The neighbours alleged that the man used to get drunk and fight regularly with his wife. It is probably due to this reason that the wife committed suicide along with her daughters," he added.

The police official said that they are sending the bodies for post-mortem and added that efforts were underway to find the woman's husband who is absconding.

Further investigations are underway.