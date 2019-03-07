Woman Dies In UP In Alleged Dowry Death. Husband, In-Laws Missing: Cops

Police said a search was underway to arrest the woman's husband and in-laws. (FILE PHOTO)

A 20-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, after which the police charged her husband and other in-laws for alleged dowry killing, officials said.

Radha was living in a housing society in Greater Noida's Kasna area with her husband Narendra, 24. The two had got married in May last year, the police said.

According to the complaint, Radha's brother Shivkumar had received a phone call around 1 am informing him that she has been hospitalised due to some complications.

"When he reached the hospital, he was told his sister died during treatment and her in-laws were not found around in the hospital," a police official said.

An FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by her brother in which he claimed that her in-laws had been harassing her ever since the marriage for dowry money to the tune of Rs 7 lakh, the official said.

"Her husband Narendra, his father-mother, sister, and his grandfather have been booked for alleged dowry death," the official said. The official added they all are absconding and searches were underway to arrest them.