The incident occurred on Ambala- Naraingarh road, the police said. (Representational)

A woman was killed and seven others injured after a tree fell on a car on Monday morning on Ambala- Naraingarh road, the police said.

The incident occurred near Garnala village near Ambala.

A roadside tree fell on the car following which it skidded off the road, the police said.

The dead woman was identified as Kamlesh Rani (50), they said, adding the injured were admitted to the civil hospital